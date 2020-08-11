The Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Capri Centre in Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Temporary Kelowna COVID-19 testing site closes as case numbers stabilize

Testing is still available by appointment at Interior Health’s Urgent and Primary Care Centre

After a short stint of appointment-free COVID-19 testing in Kelowna, Interior Health (IH) has suspended its temporary testing site as case numbers in the area begin to stabilize.

The site, located at IH’s Community Health Services Centre is closed, effective Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The health authority will continue to conduct tests by appointment at its testing facility outside the Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Capri Centre Mall. IH said that facility has enough capacity to handle the current demand for testing alone.

Testing is available at the centre from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week to all individuals with symptoms, however mild.

If required, expanded COVID-19 testing capacity can be quickly reactivated in the community, IH said.

To make an appointment for a test, call 250-469-6985.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Coronavirus

Most Read