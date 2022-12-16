Downtown Kelowna Association hot chocolate fundraiser stirs up cold, hard cash for food bank

DKA’s hot chocolate fundraiser at the Winter Street Market and Light Up brought in $4,000

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is helping to make Christmas brighter for those relying on the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

The DKA’s hot chocolate fundraiser at this year’s Winter Street Market and Light Up served up $4,000.

The food bank offered hot chocolate for a minimum donation of $5 and specially branded winter street market mugs were available for a minimum donation of $10. For every $1 donated, the COFB can provide up to $3 worth of food for clients through buying power with local grocery retailers.

According to the food bank, there has been a 30 per cent increase in the number of people needing their services.

This amounts to over 5,500 individuals being served every month, 34 per cent of which are children and youth under the age of 15, with another 22 per cent being seniors who are living on a fixed income.

“We sincerely thank all who attended our event and assisted us in our goal to support clients of the food bank,” said Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA. “The DKA looks forward to continuing this tradition at Winter Street Market as part of our commitment to supporting the community.”

