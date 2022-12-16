DKA Board President Brian Stephenson (l) and Executive Director Mark Burley (r) present fundraising check to Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Photo/DKA)

DKA Board President Brian Stephenson (l) and Executive Director Mark Burley (r) present fundraising check to Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Photo/DKA)

Downtown Kelowna Association hot chocolate fundraiser stirs up cold, hard cash for food bank

DKA’s hot chocolate fundraiser at the Winter Street Market and Light Up brought in $4,000

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is helping to make Christmas brighter for those relying on the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

The DKA’s hot chocolate fundraiser at this year’s Winter Street Market and Light Up served up $4,000.

The food bank offered hot chocolate for a minimum donation of $5 and specially branded winter street market mugs were available for a minimum donation of $10. For every $1 donated, the COFB can provide up to $3 worth of food for clients through buying power with local grocery retailers.

According to the food bank, there has been a 30 per cent increase in the number of people needing their services.

This amounts to over 5,500 individuals being served every month, 34 per cent of which are children and youth under the age of 15, with another 22 per cent being seniors who are living on a fixed income.

“We sincerely thank all who attended our event and assisted us in our goal to support clients of the food bank,” said Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA. “The DKA looks forward to continuing this tradition at Winter Street Market as part of our commitment to supporting the community.”

READ MORE: Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasFood BankfundraiserKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nature finance impasse deepens between developed, developing countries at COP15
Next story
Small fire quickly put out at John Howard Society Building in Kelowna

Just Posted

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more the $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)
Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in a waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. (Photo/RDCO)
Free to chip your Christmas tree in Central Okanagan

A small fire was quickly put out at the John Howard Society Building in Kelowna on Friday, Dec. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Small fire quickly put out at John Howard Society Building in Kelowna

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

Pop-up banner image