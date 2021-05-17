UPDATE: Downed parachuter on Swan Lake just a novice kite surfer

Emergency calls were downgraded after reports of a downed parachute changed

BX Swan Lake Fire responded to reports of a downed parachute Monday, May 17, 2021, only to learn it was a beginner kite surfer. (JenniferSmith - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: 10:33 a.m.

A man reportedly learning to kite surf was behind the unfolding emergency situation on Swan Lake Monday, May 17.

BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived on scene and learned the kite surfer’s wife was trying to get the man back on board.

Vernon Search and Rescue has been cancelled along with ambulance.

Original:

BX Swan Lake firefighters are en route to Swan Lake for reports of a downed parachuter.

Crews are preparing for a possible water rescue.

Search and Rescue has also been notified.

More to come.

