Residents can also provide input on the budget through the city’s website. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Residents can also provide input on the budget through the city’s website. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Door closing on public input for City of West Kelowna budget

Final open house is Wed., Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Kelowna Yacht Club

There is one more open house opportunity for West Kelowna residents to have a say on the city’s draft 2023 budget and five-year financial plan.

Council is considering a 5 per cent tax increase, which includes 1.7 per cent to cover police services cost increases and one per cent allocated to critical infrastructure.

READ MORE: West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

The open house is Wed., Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road).

Residents can also visit the City of West Kelowna website for more information on the draft financial plan.

READ MORE: Pinch under 4.25% tax hike proposed for Peachland property owners

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity CouncilCity of West Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1/3 of households say they’re financially worse off compared to year ago: poll
Next story
Vernon Mountie loses negligence claim in false accusations of drinking at murder scene

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
City staff look to invest in Kelowna’s ‘strong financial health’

Former North Okanagan RCMP Const. Milan Ilic filed a lawsuit against the RCMP in 2016. The case went to trial in Kamloops on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Mountie loses negligence claim in false accusations of drinking at murder scene

The Kelowna branch of the BC Muslim Association is accepting donations to help those in Turkey and Syria affected by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. (@ajplus/Twitter)
Kelowna branch of BC Muslim Association accepting funds to help earthquake victims

Residents can also provide input on the budget through the city’s website. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Door closing on public input for City of West Kelowna budget

Pop-up banner image