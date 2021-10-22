Don’t know what to do with your pumpkins after Halloween? Compost them: RDCO

Pumpkins are high in nitrogen and make a great addition to backyard soil

Toss your pumpkin into the compost bin after Halloween. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

As Halloween comes and goes, you may find yourself with pumpkins you don’t quite know how to get rid of.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is offering tips on how to give your Jack-o-Lanterns a whole new purpose once they’re done scaring everyone.

“The regional district waste reduction office encourages you to toss your pumpkin in your backyard compost bin for great results come spring,” waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said.

“Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, making them the perfect material to add to your backyard compost bin. If you chop your pumpkin up into small pieces and add some fall leaves, it will break down that much faster.

“Next spring you’ll have a great nutrient-rich soil amendment to add to your garden or lawn.”

If you do not have a compost bin, you can put your pumpkins in your curbside yard waste bin, which will be taken on your scheduled pickup day.

And if your pumpkins are still in good condition, use them in baking or a soup for a potassium and protein-rich dish.

RDCO is also reminding residents that yard waste collection runs until the end of December.

More information on composting, yard waste or recycling collection programs are available on the regional district’s website.

READ MORE: ‘One Big Bundled Family’: The success behind Kelowna’s Burger Baron

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional District