This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill, File

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine, ranging from whole heads to pre-cut salad mixes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one patient in Manitoba last month suffered from an illness bearing a “similar genetic fingerprint” to illnesses reported in an ongoing U.S. investigation into an outbreak of E. coli in the Golden State.

Health officials say an outbreak is not occurring in Canada, but romaine from northern California is imported north of the border this time of the year.

The agency says it is implementing “new actions” at the border to prevent the tainted lettuce from coming into Canada.

Leafy greens can become contaminated after contact with feces from infected animals via soil, water or improperly composted manure.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadian consumers in the last two years.

READ MORE: More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

— with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Not what it used to be:’ Warm Arctic autumn creates ice hazards for Inuit

Just Posted

2021 Tim Hortons Brier to put Kelowna front and center of curling world

Kelowna Curling Club general manager said the Brier will showcase Kelowna on the national stage

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

The Warriors played their first home game since Oct. 25 Friday night

Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

‘We represent the 40%’: Protesters swarm Kelowna RCMP over unfounded sexual assault reports

The protest was organized by two local rape survivors who had their reports deemed unfounded

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

So far the weather forecast looks good, costs mean there may be a $2 charge

Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

COLUMN: Truth, trust and surveillance technology

The ability to monitor a partner’s cell phone has disturbing implications

Festival of Trees

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s fundraising Festival of Trees runs to Jan. 4

Okanagan Safeway store will be missed by many

The Vernon grocery store officially closes doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Most Read