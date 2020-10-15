Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

Hours after a morning blaze destroyed a two-storey home in Enderby, donations started to pour in for the affected family.

The Enderby Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15.

“The occupants were doing renovations so they were not home at the time,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “They were staying in a trailer on the property and woke up to the crackling.”

The home, Vetter said, is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Six hours later, Enderby resident Tina Knull organized a GoFundMe campaign to support those affected.

“Andrew and Ashley Gabielle of Enderby have had their home completely destroyed,” she wrote. “All are safe, but are in shock from the trauma.”

Knull has set a $7,000 goal to help set up the family before the temperature drops.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

READ MORE: VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.