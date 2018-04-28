Donate blood in Lake Country

Lake Country residents will have a chance to give blood to those in need.
A Lake Country blood donor clinic will be held Wednesday, May 9 at George Elliot Secondary, 117 open appointments.
The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Book online through www.blood.ca, by using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-236-6283.
For groups of three or more email bookagroupbc@blood.ca for sign up sheets.
Groups of three or more, please email pfl.bc@blood.ca – to book a presentation, schedule a meeting, request posters or a recruitment booth at your office please contact gayle.voyer@blood.ca.
Here are some quick tips for your donation:
1. Be well hydrated (approx. 2 litres the day before and 1 L day of)
2. Be generally feeling good
3. Eat before you donate
4. Bring photo ID
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.