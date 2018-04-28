Donate blood in Lake Country

A blood clinic will be held May 9 at George Elliot Secondary

Lake Country residents will have a chance to give blood to those in need.

A Lake Country blood donor clinic will be held Wednesday, May 9 at George Elliot Secondary, 117 open appointments.

The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Book online through www.blood.ca, by using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-236-6283.

For groups of three or more email bookagroupbc@blood.ca for sign up sheets.

Groups of three or more, please email pfl.bc@blood.ca – to book a presentation, schedule a meeting, request posters or a recruitment booth at your office please contact gayle.voyer@blood.ca.

Here are some quick tips for your donation:

1. Be well hydrated (approx. 2 litres the day before and 1 L day of)

2. Be generally feeling good

3. Eat before you donate

4. Bring photo ID

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.