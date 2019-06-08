Domesticated pigeon at Kelowna SPCA looking for new home

Audubon the pigeon is domesticated and looking for a new home. Photo: Kelowna SPCA Facebook

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

Audubon isn’t the first pigeon to temporally call the Kelowna SPCA home.

Though staff at the SPCA have treated domesticated pigeons before, and they were all redeemed, Audubon is one of the first pigeons to be up for adoption.

“There’s been a good amount of interest, more than I would expect,” said Kelowna SPCA’s Aislinn Torgunrud.

They knew Audubon was a domesticated stray because of the different coloration that comes with breeders’ breeding different colours. This bird isn’t a typical grey pigeon you see in the wild at parks across the Okanagan.

READ MORE: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

READ MORE: Another bear sighting in Peachland

Audubon was noted to have an old injury in the left wing that may have healed wrong when brought into the SPCA. Other than the injury concerns, Torgunrud said that the bird is very well-behaved.

“Very friendly and even perches on my shoulder,” she said.

“I think they do make good pets. They can socialize just like parrots. They have their own personalities, and are pretty laid back with not too many challenges as long as you put the effort in.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mission Creek gets $130,000 expansion

Though the staff at the SPCA aren’t too familiar with pigeon breeds and don’t even know if Audubon is male or female, — finding out which involves surgery — they’re confident that the pigeon will find a home in the next few weeks.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.