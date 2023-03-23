A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Shuswap

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name will not be released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

READ MORE: B.C. dog rescue liable to pay $75,000 to SPCA, will fight decision

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeDogsShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
Next story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Gray’s ‘End Revolving Door Act’ closed

Just Posted

A trio of Okanagan runners will bring in and light the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games torch tonight during the opening ceremonies at Kal Tire Place. (BC Games file photo)
Vernon biathlete to light B.C. Winter Games’ torch

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more popular across B.C. (Kelowna RCMP/File)
Almost 80 catalytic converters stolen in Central Okanagan so far this year: RCMP

L-R: Regional District Hospital Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge, Interior Health Authority President and CEO Susan Brown, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Minister Dix announces urgent care centre coming to Rutland in Kelowna

L-R: Michael Lombardi (Photo-Damon James/BCHL), Matt Steinburg, Wyllum Deveaux and Charles Alexis-Legault (Photo-Tami Quan), and Levi Stauber (Photo-Garrett James).
NCAA hockey playoffs chock full of West Kelowna alumni