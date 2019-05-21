Copper is a five-year-old Shiba Inu missing in East Kelowna

Dog missing from Kelowna BC SPCA foster home

Copper escaped from a backyard in East Kelowna on May 19

The Kelowna BC SPCA is searching for a dog that went missing from a foster home in East Kelowna after she escaped from the backyard.

Copper, five-year-old Shiba Inu, came to the BC SPCA after an investigation into a serious case of neglect where she rarely interacted with people or other animals.

READ MORE: Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

Kelowna branch supervisor Enjulie Bedi says shelter staff are asking the public to not approach Copper as she is easily frightened. Instead Bedi says for anyone who may have spotted the dog, who disappeared on May 19, to call the shelter at 250-861-7722.

“We decided to put her in foster to help her desensitization to this new world, and in their care she became a completely different dog; walking on leash, meeting new people, and playing with their dog,” said Bedi. “ She managed to get out of the foster’s backyard on Sunday night, and because of the unfamiliar surroundings. She is likely to be extremely shy.”

Copper went missing from East Kelowna behind McCulloch Rd.

