A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)

A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)

Dog missing after saving woman from huge house fire in Osoyoos

The woman escaped the burning home, but she hopes her dog Ginger ran away to safety

A woman who credits her dog for saving her life from a fire that broke out in her Osoyoos home Saturday (May 8) night is now desperately hoping he ran away somewhere.

Her dog goes by the name “Ginger” and is a German Shepherd/border collie cross with ginger colouring. Ruth Glover posted to an Osoyoos Facebook group that the woman who survived the fire desperately wants to see her companion once again.

Glover said the dog actually woke the woman to alert her to danger. Ginger allegedly followed her out of the house but then turned around and went back. In all the panic, they didn’t see Ginger again. Everyone is hopeful that he was scared and ran for safety.

The devestating fire has left the recent widow without a place to live.

Right now, many people are helping to support her and looking for somewhere she can live.

The first fire at the 92nd Avenue home broke out just before midnight Saturday, May 8.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed and you could see flames throughout the inside the home, according to Osoyoos Fire Department deputy fire chief Ryan McCaskill

“Luckily, the occupant of the home was out of the house when we arrived and her two cats were out already,” said McCaskill.

Because of how bad the fire was, the house was deemed unsafe and not structurally sound for any firefighter to safely go inside, he said.

Osoyoos firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours before putting out the fire.

Having poured “tons of water” on it, checking for hot spots with thermal imaging equipment, fire crews determined the fire to be out by Sunday morning. Crews returned throughout Sunday to check on the house and saw nothing of concern.

The fire department even hired a security company to keep an eye on the home for them.

Despite all those efforts, a fire started up again at midnight Sunday.

“We had doused that house and checked it for hot spots. There were none. We even had security there to keep eyes on the house. It just doesn’t make sense,” said McCaskill.

The second fire at the 92nd Avenue home was worse than the first.

“Flames were coming through the roof, it was fully involved again,” he said.

The wind was picking up and sending embers on to the neighbour’s roof.

“We had to wet down that roof and protect that structure from catching fire,” he said.

Firefighters were on scene for over seven hours into Monday morning.

There was a lot of things inside the home that fueled the fire, according to McCaskill. What remains of the burned up home will be knocked down eventually.

Because the home is so compromised, fire investigators haven’t been able to get in to investigate.

That investigation is expected to take place this week.

If you see Ginger anywhere, call the police non-emergency line or the SPCA.

READ ALSO: Suspicious midnight fire at abandoned fruit stand

READ MORE: Vehicles torched at firefighter training grounds

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Rutland schools exposed to COVID-19
Next story
Police report outlines latest efforts to fight North Okanagan sex crimes

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers helped return Chocnut, a stolen Pomeranian, to his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to owners

‘People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people’

Michelle St. Pierre, UBCO’s 2021 graduate student researcher of the year, is hoping to change the discussion surrounding the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs. (UBCO photo)
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

Michelle St. Pierre has been researching the use of psychedelics since 2015

Water from Duteau Creek flows into Harvey Reservoir before being treated. (RDNO)
Province urged to address legislation gaps after North Okanagan drinking water threatened by logging

Tolko excluded cutblock above water intake that supplies 60% of Greater Vernon, but RDNO wants to see risk gone for good

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)
Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking submissions for Enchanted: A World of Fantasy

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

The community is rallying around Phil Hotzon who needs a new electric tricycle. (Contributed)
Tricycle for Phil: Support pours in for Kelowna man with traumatic brain injury

Phil Hotzon lost his electric tricycle after falling into Mill Creek, fundraiser aims to replace it

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The area around the Christie Mountain wildfire that was restricted to the public is no longer restricted effective at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (BC Wildfire photo) The area around where the Christie Mountain wildfire took place is officially restricted to the public effective May 12. (BC Wildfire photo)
Christie Mountain wildlife area near Penticton closed to public

The area was damaged in 2020 by the Christie Mountain wildfire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Penticton Indian Band photo)
COVID-19 cases dropping among Penticton Indian Band members

The band now has 13 active cases

A topographic (3D) perspective captured from Google Earth to create a perspective of the approximate proposed cut block outlines on Mount Ida in relation to familiar local landmarks. (Alex Inselberg image)
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Fire chief said proposed cut complements wildfire risk reduction efforts next to industrial park

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Alleged impaired driver crashes into Kelowna home before fleeing on foot

The crash caused damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence’s deck

Most Read