Dog lovers looking to bark up the right tree for better off-leash Penticton parks

People for Penticton Pets are going in front of council to ask for improvements

The Dartmouth dog park in Penticton is dusty and lacks shade. A group has formed to seek improvements to existing parks and add parks as well. (Jane Thornthwaite photo)

People in Penticton love their dogs. More than, 5,000 of the city’s four-legged friends were registered by April 2022.

It’s this love that created a group of concerned dog owners to form a committee and go in front of city council on Tuesday to advocate for improvements to the existing off-leash dog parks. The group is also hoping to add a dog park-beach combo to the city’s assets.

Penticton City Council will hear from the People for Penticton Pets at the Aug.15 committee of the whole.

The group said it wants to work with the city on improving the look and safety of the existing dog parks, many of which “are dust bowls with no trees for shade.”

The group is also asking council to allocate additional land for a large, well-maintained, accessible dog beach and park combination.

People for Penticton Pets are planning on applying for Connected Community Capital program funding and are seeking the council’s endorsement.

They would also like to see the city relax seasonal regulations for off-leash from Sept. 15 to May 1, such as the situation at several parks in Summerland.

Another goal is to establish a small dog beach, with suggestions for a beach on the other side of the SS Sicamous.

