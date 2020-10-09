Dog leads goats around Westside

Herds of cows and horses are common on Westside Road, but there was a more unusual sight there Friday afternoon.
Goats were spotted roaming around the La Casa community around noon Oct. 16.
But the pair of goats were following another animal, a dog.
They all appeared a little lost as they trekked through the neighbourhood, around the Santiago Loop and through backyards.
The unusual sighting was shared to the Westside Road Community Reports group on Facebook.
