Dog goes missing from dog show in Summerland

Danny is a one-year-old white toy poodle last seen near Nomad Cidery on Saturday

Danny, the toy poodle, escaped the dog show in Summerland’s Dale Meadows Friday night. He hasn’t been found as of Sunday. (Submitted)

A white toy poodle has gone missing from a dog show taking place at Dale Meadows Park in Summerland Labour Day long weekend.

Marissa Johnson said she had brought her one-year-old dog Danny to compete at the Skaha Dog Show when it escaped from Dale Meadows sportsfield on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 6:30 p.m.

A massive search got underway by members of the show and the community but Danny wasn’t found.

Johnson said there was a sighting of him on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the railway tracks and around Springfield.

“I received a call that he was running past the Nomad Cidery. The area and the back hill was searched with no further sightings,” she added.

Unfortunately, Danny is running scared so she is asking if people do see the dog, don’t chase him but do call her right away.

“I am so impressed by the response from the community. I’ve been working super hard but I am exhausted,” she said.

If you see Danny, please call Marissa at 250-713-7217.

