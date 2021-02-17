The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)

Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Dog data has been received. Now, Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff will analyze data and comments from a month-long survey on dog control for Electoral Area D Falkland.

The CSRD was thrilled that close to 400 people responded to the survey.

Dog control issues continue to be a source of complaints to the CSRD and Area D director Rene Talbot, whose area covers Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero, Salmon Valley, Silver Creek and Gardom Lake.

Currently, a dog control service only applies to the Ranchero area. This means if there is a concern in Electoral Area D with aggressive or roaming dogs outside of the Ranchero dog control boundaries, the CSRD has no jurisdiction to act.

Due to Talbot’s concerns for public safety, CSRD staff have been directed to provide information and options to the board for expanding dog control service to all of Electoral Area D in 2022.

In addition to the survey data, over the next few months, staff will also be reviewing financial and operational information about options for dog control services in the area.

Once the analysis is complete, all this information will be brought to Talbot and the rest of the CSRD board for discussion at a regularly scheduled meeting. A date for this item to appear on a CSRD board agenda is still to be determined.

The CSRD recognizes there is a significant public interest in this topic. As such, the CSRD will publicize the date of the board meeting where dog control will be discussed in advance on our website and social media platforms.

While current public health orders prohibit in-person attendance at meetings, citizens can access the meetings live using the Zoom platform. Recordings of the board meetings are also made available through the CSRD website for 30 days following the meeting.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) wishes to express appreciation to all the residents of Electoral Area D who took the time to complete the survey regarding dog control options in the area.

The survey ran for one month and closed on Friday, Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Input sought for future dog control service in North Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Dog control ramping up on Okanagan Rail Trail


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry
Next story
‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap senior from speaking out against racism

Just Posted

Vernon Paralympic wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (centre) offers some tips on how to make the historic Towne Cinema more accessible to Okanagan Screen Arts Society members Scott John (Left) and Susan Hodgson. (Photo contribued)
Decorated Vernon wheelchair curler ramps up accessibility conversations

Paralympian athlete Sonja Gaudet offers advice to Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)
Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Penny Ketola, Linda Sellers and Judy Templeton's art is featured at Gallery Vertigo until Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Pandemic fails to break up Vernon paint partners

Women connect virtually and produce colourful show at Gallery Vertigo

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon has teamed up with the family of the late Rob LeNoury and North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society to offer the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program for kids 8 to 14 to learn the racquet sport of squash. LeNoury (pictured) was a former competitive player and longtime club member who died in 2020. (Photo contributed)
Vernon club creates kids’ squash program in memory of former player

The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program at The Roster Sports Club is aimed at kids aged 8 to 14

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

Salmon Arm Fire Department received word of people falling through ice on weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

RCMP recommends all back country users employ satellite devices

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Okanagan driver ticketed after running red light, causing 3-car collision

Northbound prius in Kelowna ran red light, struck by westbound vehicle, rolled into semi truck

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Most Read