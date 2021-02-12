Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

An Okanagan man is cautioning local dog owners after his pup got caught in a leg-hold trap.

Fortunately, SilverStar Mountain Resort staff were nearby and willing to help Henry out of “a scary situation.”

Ethan Heckrodt was walking on a forest service road near Proctor Lake with his St. Bernard, Henry, on Thursday afternoon when the dog stepped into the trap.

“It was unmarked and covered with snow,” he said in a post to the SilverStar Community Facebook Page. “There are traps along the shoulder and in the bush which are usually marked with tape or CDs.”

For those who use the second switchback road on the way up the mountain, Heckrodt cautioned that the trap was located right on the road.

“We are very cautious of them when we’re aware of them but this one had no indications,” he said.

Heckrodt brought Henry to a veterinarian who told him Henry had not suffered any breaks or punctures, “thanks to his large bones and thick hide.”

He thanked the SilverStar search and rescue team that came to Henry’s aid, bundling him in a sled for transport after freeing his leg.

Leg-hold traps are typically used to trap and hold fur-bearing animals. The traps are banned in a large number of countries, according to the Law Library of Congress, a global research centre.

In Canada, there is no absolute prohibition on leg-hold traps but they are regulated at the provincial and federal levels. Certain types of traps are allowed for specific species, in accordance with the International Humane Trapping Standards.

READ MORE: Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

READ MORE: Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Previous story
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake
Next story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

Just Posted

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
Teachers feel safe in Central Okanagan public schools

School board discussion allays any workplace fears

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking approval from a government agency to clear a swath of discarded tires from a creek south of Vernon. (OFTF photo)
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

Okanagan Forest Task Force needs government approval to ensure work doesn’t affect the stream

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to paw-sitive customer experience in Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

Most Read