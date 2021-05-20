Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is asking the province to clarify whether the Armstrong IPE will be allowed to apply for COVID-19 relief funds through the Major Anchor Attractions program, announced Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Kyllo said the program’s rules appear to exclude the widely popular event because it’s not a year-round operation. (B.C. Legislative Assembly)

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is asking the province to clarify whether the Armstrong IPE will be allowed to apply for COVID-19 relief funds through the Major Anchor Attractions program, announced Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Kyllo said the program’s rules appear to exclude the widely popular event because it’s not a year-round operation. (B.C. Legislative Assembly)

Does Armstrong’s IPE qualify for COVID-19 grant, or not?: Kyllo

Greg Kyllo wants the province to clarify whether the IPE is elibible for Major Attractions funding

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is wondering whether Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) will be allowed to apply for support through the province’s latest COVID-19 relief stream for tourist attractions.

Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced funding for B.C. events through the Major Anchor Attractions Program Tuesday, May 18.

But as the BC Liberal deputy whip argued in question period, the eligibility rules around the funding program appear to exclude the IPE — a summer staple in the community for more than 120 years.

“The rules say that you have to be operating year-round, and specifically states that events like the IPE are not even allowed to apply,” Kyllo said. “And we haven’t heard a word from the MLA in Vernon-Monashee about helping this very important festival.”

The IPE pulled the plug on what would have been its 121st annual fair in May 2020, and this past March the fair was again pushed back to 2022 due to ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic.

Kyllo pointed out the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, which operates year-round, is allowed to apply for the grant, and asked the government to give clarification on the IPE’s status.

“Can the Premier tell the people of the North Okanagan if the IPE can apply or not.”

In response, Minister Mark didn’t provide Kyllo with a yes-or-no answer but said the festival should still apply for funding through the program.

“Decisions have not been made yet,” she said, regarding grant recipients. “I encourage the member to support the organization to apply.”

The Major Anchor Attractions Program will provide a one-time emergency grant to help keep attractions running at minimal levels until COVID-19 restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings are eased.

The program has three funding streams: one for major attractions in urban areas, another for those in rural areas and a separate stream for tour bus companies.

Under the program’s rules, seasonal or temporary attractions like the IPE “may be eligible” if they qualify for one of the three streams. Both the rural and urban streams require that the attraction “typically operates year-round.”

‘Turnstile’ attractions in rural communities like Armstrong can receive up to $500,000 in relief.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the IPE for comment.

READ MORE: COVID-19 postpones Armstrong IPE for 2nd year

READ MORE: Province backs Armstrong MetalFest

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Parliament

Previous story
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke
Next story
PHOTOS: Hawks soar as new name for Armstrong high school teams

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for protection of grizzly bears

The group revealed that they are working to document the grizzly bear population in the Syilx Okanagan territory

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)
Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

New Vernon staff members John Perrott, manager of economic development and tourism, and Torrie Silverthorn, tourism manager, are joining the city. (Contributed)
West Kelowna staffer takes up Vernon position

John Perrott making his way up the valley

A renovation to Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s gymnasium may turn into a full gym replacement after some issues from a 1970s fire at the school were discovered. The gym will not be available for use in the fall, the North Okanagan Shuswap School District has announced. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong high school gym out of commission

Renovation at Pleasant Valley Secondary discovers issues that could result in gym replacement

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)
Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan hospital district calls for Interior Health to be better communicators

Improved communications sought following earlier funding request

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Tappen on May 19, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recover recreational vehicles, industrial equipment

Variety of vehicles discovered in Tappen, suspects questioned but no charges laid yet

Most Read