Guri (left) and Shafreen Pannu are shown in a handout photo. Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-This is Our Shot campaign MANDATORY CREDIT

Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages

Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus.

A new campaign called This is Our Shot launches today with a virtual town hall moderated by Olympian Clara Hughes and featuring doctors from various ethnic groups.

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages.

Dr. Navdeep Grewal, a Vancouver emergency physician with a group providing pandemic supports to the South Asian community, says she’s heard worries about the long-term safety of the vaccines.

Grewal says some in her community have also raised religious concerns about whether the vaccines are vegetarian, which they are.

Dr. Anahi Perlas, an anesthesiologist working on pandemic outreach to Toronto’s Latin American community, says the group is using Spanish-language TV, radio and online media to get the message out to those who may not speak English or French.

Celebrities including actor Ryan Reynolds and Olympic hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser are also supporting the campaign, posing on social media in “This is Our Shot” T-shirts.

Most Read