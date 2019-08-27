Do you recognize this camera found in Lake Country?

Police are seeking the rightful owner of a discovered Pentax camera, bag

A man was out for his morning walk on last Tuesday when he stumbled up an interesting find.

In a ditch on Beaver Lake Road by Vernon Creek in Lake Country, the man found a Pentax camera and its bag, tossed aside.

Crime Stoppers said the photography gear was likely stolen in a break and enter.

Now, Lake Country RCMP are trying to positively identify the owner of the camera equipment that was found on Aug. 20, 2019.

The rightful owner must be able to identify the camera, bag and its contents.

Lake Country RCMP are waiting to hear from you. The owner of the Pentax camera can contact RCMP at 250-766-2288 under file #2019-51902.

