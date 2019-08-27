Do you recognize this camera found in Lake Country?

Police are seeking the rightful owner of a discovered Pentax camera, bag

A man was out for his morning walk on last Tuesday when he stumbled up an interesting find.

In a ditch on Beaver Lake Road by Vernon Creek in Lake Country, the man found a Pentax camera and its bag, tossed aside.

Crime Stoppers said the photography gear was likely stolen in a break and enter.

Now, Lake Country RCMP are trying to positively identify the owner of the camera equipment that was found on Aug. 20, 2019.

The rightful owner must be able to identify the camera, bag and its contents.

Lake Country RCMP are waiting to hear from you. The owner of the Pentax camera can contact RCMP at 250-766-2288 under file #2019-51902.

READ MORE: Dead osprey’s chicks in Lake Country should be OK: SORCO

READ MORE: Province seizes cannabis from Okanagan shop

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations
Next story
Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school district continues strong growth

SD23 has projected 350 new students for the 2019-2020 school year

Expect delays on busy Kelowna drag

Clement Avenue to undergo urgent maintenance between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive

Rockets sign import pick ahead of Memorial Cup season

Pavel Novak was drafted by the Rockets at the CHL Import Draft in June

Dead osprey’s chicks in Lake Country should be OK: SORCO

The chicks of an osprey hit by a vehicle are already fledged, readying to migrate

New Kelowna restaurant adds education director

Geoffrey Couper has joined the Okanagan Table team as the culinary education director

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

North Okanagan community receives funding for wastewater recovery project

The township will receive just shy of $37 million for the new wastewater system

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

Mechanical failure blamed in plane crash at Salmon Arm Airport

Two elderly occupants, one in serious condition, transported to hospital

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

Most Read