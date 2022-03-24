Do you recognize the handwriting?

Multiple letters sent without address to send or return

A postal worker in Lake Country is searching for the authors of three letters all mailed without an address.

Each letter has a different style of handwriting on the envelope and were found at different locations.

The first is a white envelope with the name Randi written on the front. The postal worker says writing that can be seen through the envelope suggests it is a thank you card.

A pink envelope addressed to Elaine was found in an outgoing box on the east side of Lake Country and has two stamps in the top right corner.

The final envelope includes child-like handwriting which says ‘Dream Craft Roblox Studio’.

The letters have been dropped off at the main post office on Berry Road and are waiting to be claimed.

