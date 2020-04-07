A notice posted on a traffic light pole at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pedestrian crossings at 19 intersections were automated last week to reduce contact points

Pedestrian crossings have gone buttonless in downtown Kelowna.

In an effort to reduce touch points amid the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Kelowna automated crossing signals at 19 downtown intersections starting April 2.

Pedestrian ‘cross’ signals will now display automatically, with no need to press a button.

Other areas of Kelowna are currently being reviewed for similar implementation of contactless pedestrian crossings.

