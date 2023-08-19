A do not consume water order is in place for Rose Valley in West Kelowna because of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)

Do not consume water order in place for parts of West Kelowna due to wildfire

This is in place for the Rose Valley area

Residents in areas of West Kelowna are being told to not consume the drinking water.

Until further notice, a precautionary do not consume water order is being issued to the entire Rose Valley Water service area. The only exception is the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System, which is remaining on a boil water notice.

Under the order, people must use a safe source for drinking water, brushing teeth making baby formula, ice, and washing food.

All residents have also been advised to reduce water consumption as stage 4 water restrictions are in place. No outdoor watering is permitted at this time to help reduce demand and protect available water supply until further notice.

The order has been put in place due to the significance of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
