Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

A vehicle that’s been in the ditch off Highway 97 since Sunday isn’t cause for concern.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) would like to advise the public of an overturned vehicle on Highway 97 south, approximately one km before the turn off to Predator Ridge. The vehicle left the road on Sunday, Jan. 12 and has since been wrapped with caution tape. Crews are waiting for safer road conditions to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

“Emergency responders have received several calls in the last few days, notifying them of this vehicle,” the city of Vernon states in a press release.

VFRS would like to thank the public for taking the time to make reports. However, if motorists see caution tape on vehicles in the ditch, please do not call 911. VFRS members have responded to several false alarms at this vehicle location this week.

“VFRS appreciates the public’s help in keeping our roads safe this week as we have navigated difficult winter conditions. And please remember, if you do see or have an emergency, call 911 immediately.”

READ MORE: Many Vernon roads remain an ice rink

READ MORE: Poor highway condition leaves Coldstream mayor frosty

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Highway 97 now clear after early morning crash near UBCO
Next story
Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

Just Posted

Another new brewpub proposed for Kelowna’s north end beer district

Kelowna city council will hear the proposal for another pub on Monday

Aircraft with mechanical issue safely returns to gate at YLW

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby

Update: Highway 97 now clear after early morning crash near UBCO

Traffic was detourted after a crash reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday

West Kelowna Warriors aim to continue first 3-game winning streak since 2018

The Warriors host the Surrey Eagles Friday night looking for win No. 4

Kelowna SPCA gives tips on pet safety during harsh winter conditions

SPCA strongly urges pet owners to keep all animals inside during the winter

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Ethical errors proving costly for baseball

Paltry punishment, gag orders opposite of what’s needed; house cleaning, real justice in order

Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Most Read