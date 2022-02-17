District preps Vernon students for projected 1 million job openings

Vernon School District setting goals for students as job openings are forecast to be plentiful over the next decade

With a forecast for one million job openings in B.C. over the next decade, the Vernon School District’s Career Programs has set a goal for its students.

The district plans to provide authentic opportunities and experiences for all students to build confidence and develop skills relevant to their chosen path and community.

According to the Labour Market Outlook released last week there will be a projected one million job openings in the province over the next 10 years.

One way Career Programs is working towards their goal is to build more opportunities for students.

“We are working with post-secondary partners and community to provide more options for students to pursue their career paths,” said Josh Vance, the school district’s Career Programs principal. “One example of a new initiative that has been developed is the Early Childhood Education Dual Credit program in partnership with Okanagan College.”

Another way Career Programs is supporting its goal is by building bridges. Career Programs continues to set students up for success in their programs by building resources to support students’ transition to post-secondary training and to help build a growth mindset for success. This includes equitable opportunities for all types of learners.

“The Career Programs department would not be able to meet their career education goals without the support of our community partners,” said school district superintendent Dr. Christine Perkins. “These relationships are essential to being able to provide diverse opportunities that meet the needs of our local community.”

Building community connections with external and internal partners, said Perkins, will help the school district’s students get ready to meet the career opportunities available within the community.

