District of Peachland municipal offices. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

District of Peachland municipal offices. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

District of Peachland lends helping hand in wildfire crisis

Parking rules on Beach Avenue relaxed to allow overnight camping of evacuated residents

The District of Peachland is temporarily relaxing parking rules on Beach Avenue to allow overnight camping of evacuated Central Okanagan residents.

Potable water fountains are available at the Community Centre, Swim Bay and Lambly Park.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours and friends who are facing this threat,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “We are all in this together and if we can help, we will. I ask Peachlanders to keep informed and to abide by the messages sent from our emergency responders. To the firefighters on the front lines of these horrific fires, we simply can’t thank you enough for your courage and efforts. Stay safe, everyone.”

The district is also suspending lifeguarding at Swim Bay due to wildfire smoke and safety reasons.

The park remains open to the public.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Countrywildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland to feature Ukrainian themes
Next story
RCMP condemn self-declared convoy that wanted past Shuswap wildfire blockade

Just Posted

A temporary shutdown of the main water line is on from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 24, on the east bench of Oyama to repair a leak. (File photo)
Lake Country leak needs 90-minute fix

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis

Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)
Class to be in session on time at UBC Okanagan

(file photo)
Daytime flights coming back to Kelowna airport