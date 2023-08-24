District of Peachland lends helping hand in wildfire crisis

Parking rules on Beach Avenue relaxed to allow overnight camping of evacuated residents

The District of Peachland is temporarily relaxing parking rules on Beach Avenue to allow overnight camping of evacuated Central Okanagan residents.

Potable water fountains are available at the Community Centre, Swim Bay and Lambly Park.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours and friends who are facing this threat,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “We are all in this together and if we can help, we will. I ask Peachlanders to keep informed and to abide by the messages sent from our emergency responders. To the firefighters on the front lines of these horrific fires, we simply can’t thank you enough for your courage and efforts. Stay safe, everyone.”

The district is also suspending lifeguarding at Swim Bay due to wildfire smoke and safety reasons.

The park remains open to the public.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Countrywildfire