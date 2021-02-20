District of Lake Country warns against ice skating as temperatures rise

Thinning ice on lakes can turn a fun outing into a tragic event, the district cautions

After a cold snap allowed for some fun on local frozen lakes, The District of Lake Country is warning residents to keep off the ice as the weather warms up.

“Although it was nice to see so many out enjoying the ice on area ponds and lakes on the BC Family Day weekend, that time has passed,” reads a District of Lake Country press release.

“With changing temperatures, the unpredictability of ice thickness can make a fun outing quickly turn into a tragic event. Ice that was strong yesterday can be at the breaking point today.”

The Lake Country Fire Department reminds residents to stay off of lakes and ponds for everyone’s safety.

“When falling through ice into cold water, survival time can be limited and rescues may sadly turn in to recoveries. You take a risk anytime you go onto the ice.”

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 4 to 6 C this week, and conditions Saturday are sunny and warmer than previous days.

If you become aware of an incident that requires a rescue, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Brendan Shykora

