The proposed tax increase is now just 5.73 per cent for Lake Country households (File photo)

District of Lake Country looks to reduce proposed 2020 property tax hike

Updated financial plan suggests reducing tax increase by 0.3 per cent

The District of Lake Country is looking to reduce its proposed 2020 property tax increase from 6.03 per cent to 5.73 per cent for households.

The district said one reason for the tax cut is because more properties are moving from “farm” to “residential” status, which is helping to generate more financial revenue for its 2020-2024 financial plan.

READ MORE: A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

The district said additional funding for capital projects has also increased its 2020 capital revenue from $33.8 million to just over $46 million.

Other updates to the 2020-2024 financial plan include an additional $169,000 to help implement recommendations to a park and recreation master plan.

District councillors will vote on giving second and third reading to the updated 2020-2024 financial plan bylaw at a council meeting on Thursday night.

