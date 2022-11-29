District of Lake Country looks to redevelop land

Just over 7 hectares of land use under review

The District of Lake Country is sponsoring an application to the Agricultural Land Commission to remove 7.28 hectares of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The 7.28 hectares sits within six parcels, 9265 Seaton Road, 9130 and 9162 Glenmore Road, and three parcels with no civic address.

The district is looking to redevelop the Glenmore industrial lands, and removal of the ALR designation is required.

The public will have an opportunity to add its input at a public hearing on Jan. 17.

Those unable to attend the hearing can email written comments to landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca.

The final decision will be made by the Agricultural Land Commission.

READ MORE: Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country this Saturday

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Agricultural Land ReserveLake Country