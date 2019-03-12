District of Lake Country jokingly responds with Bob Ross meme to pothole comments

It’s that time of year again

The District of Lake Country posted an amusing response after a resident posted on Facebook regarding “three bedroom, two bathroom” potholes in the district.

“Slow down on your Tuesday morning commute! The fresh snow covered over some of the three bedroom, two bathroom potholes out there and even some of the bachelor suite size new ones that have opened up during the recent freeze/thaw cycle can be a problem if you are driving too fast for the conditions,” the district wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

The post also contained a meme of the famous artist Bob Ross.

“Oh, and there’s another happy little pothole. He needs a friend, we’ll give him a few orange barrels,” the meme said.

READ MORE: Pothole problems plague Kelowna

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors knocked out of BCHL playoffs

The Warriors lost a 3-2 series lead after back to back losses to Wenatchee Wild

Kelowna family ambassadors for the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride

The McAlpine family will lend their voice to the ride after daughter’s suicide

District of Lake Country jokingly responds with Bob Ross meme to pothole comments

It’s that time of year again

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria

USS Zumwalt’s crew pays B.C. a visit

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen Shuswap location soon after fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved Salmon Arm store

Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth

Penticton man allegedly approached children at a playground

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Police emergency response team dispatched to Okanagan town

The team was in Lumby Saturday, March 9 to arrest a man

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Most Read