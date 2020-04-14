Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

District of Lake Country extends property tax deadline amid pandemic

The deadline has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 2

The District of Lake Country has extended the deadline for the payment of property taxes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council met April 9 to identify short-term relief for residents currently facing financial hardship.

Property taxes, usually due July 2, have been deferred to Sept. 2. Property taxes paid after the new deadline will incur a five per cent penalty followed by a subsequent five per cent penalty if the taxes remain unpaid by Dec. 2. Normally, residents are hit with a flat 10 per cent penalty at the deadline.

Interest on utility bills has also been waived through 2020 and the bills will be due four months after the billing cycle.

Mayor James Baker said he’s been asked by residents whether layoffs are coming to district staff. As surrounding municipalities have had to make sacrifices in terms of personnel, Baker doesn’t see it coming to Lake Country.

“The district does not employ any permanent part-time recreation program, parks or facilities staff like other communities,” he said. “Hiring has been suspended for current vacancies and staff resources have been reallocated where needed to ensure continuity and fiscal effectiveness in delivery of essential services to the community.”

