District of Lake Country CUPE workers ratify five-year deal

The District of Lake Country and its 66 permanent CUPE employees have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. (Calendar file photo)

District of Lake Country members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 338 have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

The deal, which covers 66 permanent district employees, goes into effect retroactively to Jan. 1, 2020.

“Both the district and the union worked extremely hard over four days of negotiations to achieve the goal of a fair and equitable agreement for employees and the community,” said Mayor James Baker. “Because of the hard work and commitment to the process, the team was able to achieve a ratified agreement in a very short period of time.”

Changes in the agreement included items such as revamping health and wellness provisions and updating language within the contract to clarify intent.

Wage adjustments over the five years are: two per cent, two per cent, two per cent, 2.25 per cent and followed by 2.5 per cent in 2024.

“We are pleased with the new collective agreement and feel that it is a progressive and inclusive agreement,” said Annie Lynch, CUPE 338 vice-president and financial analyst – service supervisor at the district. “We are looking forward to continuing a positive working relationship with District of Lake Country council and staff as well as continuing to provide services for the community.”

