Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

District of Lake Country closes municipal hall due to COVID-19

The district has closed nine facilities to help prevent spread of virus

The District of Lake Country has closed its municipal hall to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the district also closed Winfield Arena, Winfield Curling Club, Seniors Activity Centre, Creekside Theatre, Fire Administration, Beasley Community Centre and the Lake Country Museum due to COVID-19.

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The district said the facilities are being closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the closures, the district said it will continue to provide essential emergency response, wastewater and road maintenance services to Lake Country residents.

All playgrounds, parks and sports fields in Lake Country are scheduled to remain open to the public, according to the district.

For more information on facility closures from COVID-19 in Lake Country, you can visit the district’s website.

