Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

A Princeton resident, angry because another man would not lend him his tractor, made threats to blow up a pick up truck and a house, Princeton court heard last week.

Martin Ferenac entered into a peace bond Thursday to settle charges of uttering threats.

Ferenac was angry because he had driven an acquaintance to the Lower Mainland to pick up a rental tractor. When the pair returned to Princeton his passenger refused to let him borrow the equipment.

“Mr. Ferenac became upset about this and felt he wasted a lot of time,” said Crown attorney Andrew Vandersluys.

Shortly after that occurred, on January 16, 2018, Ferenac was driving with a couple and told them “that he was so pissed off that he could blow up [the victim’s] truck.”

He also told the couple he wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank,” said Vandersluys.

“To them, Mr. Ferenac seemed very serious.”

The incident was then reported to the RCMP.

Ferenac must adhere to standard peace bond conditions for 12 months, and have no contact with the victim or the witnesses.

While he is prohibited from possessing weapons during that time, the court granted him an exception to help his father transport antique and replica firearms to colonial fur trade reenactments.

