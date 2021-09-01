Disposal of ruined fridges and freezers being offered due to the Nk’Mip fire

Power can be cut in wildfire areas like Shrike Hill which can leave food to spoil

Residents of the Shrike Hills area returning to their homes after evacuating due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire will have an extra large item pick-up for their fridges and freezers.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued a release on Sept. 1 that there would be additional pick-ups on Sept. 2 for freezers or refrigerators that need to be disposed of.

During wildfires, power can be cut off to prevent further risks and to protect electric infrastructure, which can leave homes sitting for long periods of time without power.

The freezers and fridges must be emptied out and clean before pick-up.

According to BC Wildfire, the Nk’Mip fire is still listed as out of control, but good progress has been made thanks to the cooler temperatures over recent days.

BC Wildfire did also note there is an active area restriction that there is absolutely no hunting in the restricted area.

