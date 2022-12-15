(File)

Displaced Ukrainian children receiving Christmas gifts in Kelowna

All 70 children who had to leave their belongings behind, will be given toys

Approximately 70 children that have been displaced by the war in Ukraine will be receiving Christmas presents donated by people in Kelowna after leaving their belongings behind.

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine President Denys Storozhuk said that the refugees arrived with little more than the clothes on their back.

Some families were fractured by the war, with the father having to stay behind to fight Russian forces, said Storozhuk. Some parents were forced to send their children to Canada without them.

There will be a gift giving celebration from 2 until 5p.m. on Dec. 16, at the Ukrainian Orthodox church on Barlee Road.

Donations are still being accepted, and people are welcome to contact Ukraine Stands with Kelowna at (236)471-9922 or ukrainekelowna@gmail.com.

Pop-up banner image