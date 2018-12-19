Direct flight from Kelowna to Los Cabos now available

The first-ever Sunwing flight from Kelowna, British Columbia to Los Cabos, Mexico departed from Kelowna International Airport Dec. 15.

This flight marks the first of this season’s new weekly direct flight service from Kelowna to Los Cabos, departing every Saturday until April 20, inclusive, according to a news release from Sunwing. With the addition of this new flight service, residents of Kelowna and southern British Columbia can now look forward to three convenient choices of vacation destinations including Los Cabos, Cancun and Varadero.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, welcomed the news.

“We are delighted to be providing our customers in Kelowna with even more ways to Vacation Better this winter. Travellers will be able to enjoy two destinations in one in Los Cabos, with the lively nightlife of Cabo San Lucas and the vibrant art scene of San Jose del Cabo offering something different for travellers of all interests.”

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

Vacationers can choose from world-class resorts for all tastes and budgets in Los Cabos.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap and famous Mac & Cheese. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance, the release said.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.