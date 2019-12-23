Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

You’ve been tirelessly preparing the big Christmas Eve dinner. The family arrives, you celebrate and eat the meal you’ve prepared.

By now you’re exhausted and the thought of preparing another massive dinner on Christmas Day is too much to handle. Well, not to worry. These establishments have you covered.

Here are some establishments in Kelowna that are open on Christmas Day.

Smack Dab and the Lakeside Dining Room at Eldorado Resort are both cooking a festive three-course Christmas Turkey dinner. Reservations are recommended.

OAK + CRU at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort is hosting a three-course Christmas Dinner with your choice of duck, turkey or marinated tomatoes with goat cheese fondant. Ensure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

Gulfstream Restaurant at Four Points Hotel Kelowna will be offering a turkey dinner, along with a limited menu, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you’re looking for something outside the traditional Christmas dinner you can hit up Central Kitchen + Bar, Asian Pear Buffet and OAK + CRU, which will all be serving off their regular menus.

