Photo of Norman’s Diner team. Left to Right: Jasmin Schwarting, Amit Kannojiya, James Boyle, Pawan Kumar, Katherine Graydon, Mani Kandan, Deena Mack, Megan Smith, Yvette Dennis, Colby Cullen, Rhianne Busslinger, Anne Stewart. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

The Diner opened on Sept. 25 and has been received well by the community

Lake Country has a hip new restaurant for residents to enjoy a quick and delicious meal.

The owners of the popular Diner on 6 in Vernon have opened another restaurant, Norman’s Diner, located at 11850 Oceola.

The Diner opened on Sept. 25 and features the same menu as the Diner on 6, serving all-day breakfast and lunch, including skillets, combination breakfasts, house sandwiches, bottomless coffee and much more.

Owners Anne Stewart and her father Campbell named their new restaurant in honour of late Norman Stewart, Campbell’s father.

“It was special for us to name it after someone in the family,” said Anne.

“My grandpa has passed away, but he had a long rich life. He died when he was 100. He was a very interesting person, a very charismatic person and he loved people. So, we thought this would be a great way for us to remember him.”

Norman Campbell was a captain in World War II and spent many years surveying in British Columbia in the 1930s. Anne said he surveyed all the way from Revelstoke to Oliver and participated in commando training in Vernon.

Besides the food, the look of Norman’s diner also stands out. The restaurant has a modern aesthetic that fits the new development in Lake Country.

While it has a different look from the Diner on 6 in Vernon, Anne said she wants people to have the same feeling at Norman’s.

“The diner on six is very warm and welcoming and the service is quick and friendly. Those sorts of things are what we wanted to stay the same.”

The layout of Norman’s is open concept, with a large welcoming foyer and comforting booths set up in the dining room. The place is well-lit with vintage pictures placed on the walls.

“The feeling that we’ve gone for is sort of ‘farmhouse’. It’s not retro, but it is a little vintage. It’s got a bit of a 30s kind of feel, which suits Norman’s.”

Norman’s Diner also features a pay-first system that allows customers the option to grab a quick meal or to sit down for quality service.

Since it’s opening last week Norman’s has been well received by the public.

“It was really nice,” said Lake Country resident Kathleen Sykes.

“I liked that it was very bright. There were people of all ages, which is really nice. They had great coffee. I will be back for sure.”

Norman’s Diner is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Saturday and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

