Different layouts proposed for possible development on Kelowna’s Abbott Street

Across the street from the currently under-construction Pandosy Waterfront Park

Conceptual rendering of commercial/residential building proposed for Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Plans for a residential/commercial building for the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue have been submitted to city hall.

The six-story building would contain four commercial units and 83 apartments, made up of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units.

The development is proposing four options for situating the building on the site, each with its own unique considerations.

Conceptual rendering show four options for commercial/residential building proposed for Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Vehicle parking would consist of 88 residential, four commercial, and 12 visitor stalls.

It is planned for across the street from the currently under-construction Pandosy Waterfront Park.

