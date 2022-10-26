Different layouts proposed for possible development on Kelowna’s Abbott Street

Plans for a residential/commercial building for the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue have been submitted to city hall.
The six-story building would contain four commercial units and 83 apartments, made up of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units.
The development is proposing four options for situating the building on the site, each with its own unique considerations.
Vehicle parking would consist of 88 residential, four commercial, and 12 visitor stalls.
It is planned for across the street from the currently under-construction Pandosy Waterfront Park.
