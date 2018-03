Kamloops Mounties say a significant amount of money was found in the Home Depot parking lot

– Kamloops This Week

Did you lose a lot of money last month?

Kamloops Mounties say a significant amount of money was found in the Home Depot parking lot on Feb. 9. Since then, no one has come forward to either Home Depot or the RCMP to claim the money.

If this is your money, contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 with a description of the amount and the denominations of the bills.

