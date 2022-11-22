Development proposed around Kelowna’s historic Train Station Pub

Kelowna’s Train Station Pub could be getting new neighbours.

A Calgary developer wants to build a five-storey mixed building, a single-storey commercial building, and expand the current liquor store on the site.

Kasian Architecture has applied for a development permit and Heritage Revitalization Agreement (HRA) for property at 520 Clement Avenue (between Ellis and St. Paul streets).

The original HRA, completed in 2010, proposed three commercial buildings located at the perimeter of the property and surrounding the restored CN Station building.

“The buildings have been designed to be compatible with, and distinguishable from the historic train station building, and they take their cues from the historic place and the industrial character of the area,” according to documents filed with the city.

There is also a ginkgo tree on the property that would be protected under the HRA.

