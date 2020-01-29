A rendering of the new hotel from the Kelowna lakefront. (Contributed)

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Time has run out for an Alberta-based developer’s 33-storey hotel proposal on Kelowna’s Water Street.

The city issued a two-year development permit to WestCorp for the proposed hotel and convention centre on Feb. 20, 2018.

Unless a building permit is attained and substantial progress is made, including foundation work, the development permit will expire next month.

City planner Adam Cseke said the company will be back before Kelowna council on Feb. 4 in pursuit of a new development permit.

Cseke said the new application is more or less the same project with slightly better variances and minor tweaks.

“There are few key differences,” he said. “They’ve added a third floor of parking underground and they’ve reduced the top podium from parking and turned it into hotel units.”

READ MORE: Kelowna medical supply shop sold out of surgical masks amid coronavirus panic

READ MORE: City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

Despite holding the permit for nearly two years, development on the project is still in the early stages. The province’s controversial speculation tax, on property owned by out-of-province residents and B.C. residents who own more than one home that is not rented out long-term, is believed to have played a part in slowing plans for the hotel project.

With files from Alistair Waters

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco
Next story
Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Just Posted

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Sixty-seven per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Straight from DeHart

Oral surgeon returns to his Kelowna roots

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most Read