Developer asked to reconsider housing project on Highway 97 in Peachland

Traffic concerns and ‘best use of property’ concerns for council.

Conceptual rendering of housing development planned along Highway 97 in Peachland. (District of Peachland)

A developer wanting to build a multi-family development along Highway 97 in Peachland has been asked to go back to the drawing board by council.

East to West Enterprises is proposing 14 multi-family, 3.5-storey townhouse units at Highway 97 and Lilly Street, across from the off-leash dog beach just south of Princeton Avenue.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) requires Lilly Street to be converted to a right-in/right-out intersection, citing concerns of left-turning traffic stopping on the highway in a high-speed area (70 km/h).

Traffic wanting to go northbound on the highway would need to head southbound (Highway 97) to Hawkes Street, connecting to to Princess Street, turn onto Princeton Ave., and continue to the Highway 97 intersection.

Several councillors also expressed concern over the potential traffic issues.

“Whatever you get there is going to be hazardous,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “I strongly suggest we do our best to make sure that it is the least hazardous possible.”

Coun. David Collins asked if the developer could come back with a different proposal since neighbourhood zoning allowed a maximum of 24 units for the property.

“I don’t think it’s the best thought-out land use for it,” he said. “So I would encourage them to think of something else that would maximize the lake view there.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel urged the developer to look at the best use of the lot.

“Maybe reconsider a few things,” he said.

Council voted to give first and second reading to rezone the property, with Coun. Collins opposed.

READ MORE: Shuswap Santa puts his Facebook hacker on the naughty list

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncildevelopmentHighway 97