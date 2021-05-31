Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse speaks of profound sadness on learning of the remains of 215 children found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (File photo)

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse speaks of profound sadness on learning of the remains of 215 children found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (File photo)

Devastation over discovery at Kamloops residential school felt deeply throughout Shuswap

Adams Lake chief speaks of family, how old wounds have opened with the finding of children’s remains

Sorrow and pain from an unthinkable loss are being felt deeply throughout the region after the remains of 215 children were confirmed by ground penetrating radar at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse of the Adams Lake band spoke of how he and his family have been affected, noting the 17 chiefs of the Secwépemc Nation gathered on Friday, May 28 and expect to be issuing a broader statement May 31.

He said it’s been a long time since he’s felt such sadness. “It’s heartbreaking news.”

And he expects similar information will be coming from residential schools across Canada.

“I thought residential school would be closing the book and moving on, but it looks like there’ll be another 18 chapters.”

Arnouse said he went to the Kamloops residential school, as did his mom and several family members.

He said when his mother was there she would try to look after the children and feed the children; “the little ones were starving.”

She would inquire about children if they were missing and she would be told they went home or they ran away, he said.

“We did talk a lot about the rumours and children gone missing. My mother’s name was Regina and she used to talk about it before she passed on.”

Kukpi7 Arnouse said a lot of people from Adams Lake went to the Kamloops school and a lot, second or third generation, have died.

“It’s had a big impact. They lived a hard life and it showed in their lifestyle and how they tried to survive this on their own.”

He said he is lucky to still have his language.

“They could not beat it all out of me.”

A lot of old wounds will be opened up by the finding of the children’s remains on the grounds of the school, he said.

He does his spiritual work, goes to sweats and utilizes a lot of ceremonies to help with the emotional aftermath.

As chief, he said he’s asking for more support to be brought in such as mental health workers and clinicians so there is help for community members.

“We need to be able to be there for them to help them through it.”

Kukpi7 (Chief) Judy Wilson of the Neskonlith band issued a statement via the Union of BC Indian Chiefs where she is secretary-treasurer.

“As Secwépemc we are grieving our relatives, and all of the stsmemelt, whose lives were lost to the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Though we knew that many children never returned home, and their families were left without answers, this confirmation brings a particular heaviness to our hearts and our spirits all throughout Secwépemculecw. I hold my hands up to Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, and to the people of Tk’emlúps, for undertaking this difficult but critical work to identify and honour each of the spirits who were lost to this institution of state sanctioned genocide, and the ongoing work to bring closure and healing to their families and communities. We stand beside you in prayer, and in honouring each and every one of them.”

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the Kamloops band, issued a news release on May 27 regarding the confirmation.

“It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te SecwépemcKukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School…”

The B.C. Society of Indian Residential School Survivors is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066.

Read more: Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Read more: Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

Read more: Kamloops RCMP working with Tk’emlups after discovery of mass burial site

Read more: Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin Chief

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsSalmon Arm

 

Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1978. (Ian Matheson photo)

Members of the public have been visiting the memorial in front of the Kamloops Indian Residential School building, dropping off flowers as a show of support to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children who attended the school, which operated between 1890 and 1978. (Ian Matheson photo)

Previous story
Penticton display mourns 215 children found at Kamloops residential school
Next story
Summerland flags at half mast following discovery at Kamloops Residential School

Just Posted

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

Flags at half mast at Hillview Elementary school, and all other Vernon School District facilities, Monday, May 31 in honour of the tragic discovery of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School Friday, May 28. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
‘Burial grounds instead of playgrounds. Heartbreaking’: Vernon School District

Moment of silence, schools flying flags half mast, staff and students wearing orange in honour of Kamloops residential school tragedy

This is a 3D rendering of a Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Playground, which the City of Vernon has been awareded and will be located at Marshall Field Park. (Submitted)
Canadian Tire selects Vernon for inclusive playground

Jumpstart Charities will donate inclusive playground to be located at Marshall Field Park for kids of all abilities

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Central Okanagan schools lower flags in honour of Kamloops residential school victims

Staff and students will also wear orange throughout the week

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Anita Froh took photos of a new born fawn and mom in the backyard of the notorious Winnipeg Street home. (Facebook)
Injured deer and baby living in empty lot of notorious Penticton problem home

Neighbours are concerned about the well being of the injured mom

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A map showing “Block C,” slated to be the first phase of the Goat’s Peak development. (Contributed)
Proposed West Kelowna ‘flagship’ neighbourhood clears another hurdle

The proposed Goat’s Peak neighbourhood’s first phase of development is planned to include 184 homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Save Fairy Creek supporters sport red to the May 29 Elders circle gathering to show solidarity with Indigenous People. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds

Over 2,000 show up to save the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

(Black Press file photo).
14-year-old B.C. teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read