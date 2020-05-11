The city’s improvement project around the Glenrosa-McIver Road intersection is set to begin on May 14. (City of West Kelowna)

Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

The first set of detours around the Glenrosa-McIver Road intersection will start on May 14.

Construction crews will close Glenrosa and McIver Roads for the next few months as part of realignment work at the intersection.

The City of West Kelowna said the upcoming closure and detours will include the following:

  • Closure of Glenrosa Road at McIver Road until approximately November
  • Re-routing access to the south side of Glenrosa Road through Yorkton
  • Rerouting access to the north side of Glenrosa Road through Webber-Gorman-McTaggart-McQueen-McGinnis
  • Placing barricades at the start of the closure area
  • Changing bus stop locations
  • Providing safe passage for pedestrians
  • Reopening the road in the event emergency evacuation is required
  • Maintaining access for local traffic
  • Reducing speed limits to 30 km/h on detour routes

“This road closure will affect people’s daily routines and will likely extend commuting times,” the city’s director of engineering and public works Allen Fillion said.

“We encourage drivers to allow extra travel time and to respect the speed limits for the safety of the neighbourhoods along the detour routes.”

Construction will be divided into three separate stages, which will allow closed sections to re-open after completion of each stage. The city said it will provide information on separate management plans for each of the stages.

For more information on the city’s road improvement project, visit the site.

READ: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna agricultural business declared over

READ: Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Just Posted

Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

Kelowna student’s grad petition gains steam

The petition asks for grad ceremonies to be rescheduled instead of moved virtually

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Possible thunderstorm forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for the week of May 11

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Salmon Arm man receives suspended sentence, house arrest, for violating trading ban

Judge sentences man who breached trading ban to two years’ probation

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Okanagan alligator lizards slither out for spring

Sun brings sighting of lizards around the valley

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

HAWTHORNE: What happens when we don’t know what to do?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Most Read