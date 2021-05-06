Detour ahead for Vernon’s 18th Street

The week-long detour in the Crescent Park area will be in effect starting Monday, May 10

The City of Vernon is giving drivers the heads up that a week-long detour will be in place downtown after Mother’s Day.

Crews will be renewing a sanitary sewer main on a portion of 27th Crescent and 18th Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 10). The utility work is expected to wrap up Tuesday, May 18.

Timelines may change if emergencies arise, the city said in a press release Thursday.

Motorists should expect some delays, though the city says every effort will be made to minimize traffic disruptions.

A map of the affected area can be viewed below.

