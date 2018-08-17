Vicki McKay told her dramatic story of returning to her apartment on Tuesday, the scene of a shooting spree where four people were gunned down days earlier. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) Vicki McKay told her dramatic story of returning to her apartment on Tuesday, the scene of a shooting spree where four people were gunned down days earlier. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

A New Brunswick judge has lifted a publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting that killed four people, revealing details about how the deadly attack unfolded.

The province’s Court of Queen’s Bench had issued the ban on Monday — hours after media reported on their content — imposing an information blackout on the sequence of events that claimed the lives of Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

RELATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Court documents unsealed today reveal that the alleged gunman was wounded in the abdomen as he allegedly engaged another officer from his apartment window.

The Crown information sheet says around 7:20 a.m. last Friday, a woman called 911 to report shots fired at 237 Brookside Drive.

The documents say the woman said someone was on the ground and she wasn’t sure if they were alive.

Upon arrival, Costello and Burns went into the driveway while another officer who arrived moments after stopped to ask questions of a passerby.

“(The officer) then heard a couple more gunshots so he proceeded into 237 Brookside Drive in back of building C,” the documents state.

“Once there, he noticed Constables Costello and Burns laying on the ground not moving. He also noticed another male on the ground and not moving, beside Const. Costello.”

A male witness told an officer that shots were coming from the top floor of the apartment building. He and another officer then entered the building, set up containment and confirmed the alleged shooter was in Apartment 11-C.

The officer later learned that another member had engaged the shooter after he saw him point his long gun at him from the window.

“(The officer) believed he had hit the shooter in the torso,” the documents say.

“A little while later members of the (Fredericton Police Force Emergency Response Team) entered the apartment and took the lone occupant and shooter into custody. The suspect had been shot in the abdomen.”

RELATED: Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Police found “items believed to be firearm(s) and ammunition” inside the apartment.

Police say in the document that Wright’s body was found in the passenger side of a vehicle — which was registered to Wright — and all four victims were found in and around the vehicle.

The vehicle’s windshield had been blown out.

Police say Costello, Robichaud and Wright were pronounced dead at the scene while Burns was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires
Next story
B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students

Just Posted

Kelowna actor featured in TV series

Tristan Huff is competing in The Whole Package, which airs Oct. 11

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

Suiting up in leather and spikes, to compete alongside the Queens

Celebrating BC Culture Days in Okanagan

Theatre workshop, Play In A Day, planned for Kelowna

Kelowna developer warns home buyers to look at more than the price tag

Kelowna developer Jeffrey Anderson wants first-time homeowners to look at more than the price tag.

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read