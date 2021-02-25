Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is on track, with closures expected to start as early as next week. (Government of BC photo)

Details announced ahead of Trans-Canada highway closures east of Golden

Closures will start in early March, with a month-long closure from April 12 to May 14

More details are available on the upcoming closures to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon as construction on the final phase of the project draws nearer.

Delays are expected to begin in early March, with single-lane traffic causing delays of up to 20-30 minutes being common, according to the Government of B.C. website.

By mid-March, closures are expected to increase to up to two hours on weekdays during the late morning, early afternoon and early evening. Overnight closures are also expected to start around this time, with the highway being shut down for up to nine hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

During this time, through traffic will be re-routed via highways 93 and 95, through Radium.

Closures and delays can be monitored through DriveBC.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that a pass system will be implemented to help local commuters and school busses pass through the construction zone during the month-long closure scheduled from April 12 to May 14.

The pass system will allow local commuters and essential local traffic to be escorted through the construction zone during two brief peak-period windows. Similar escorts will be provided for school buses so students will have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

Details of the pass system are expected to be outlined on the project website by mid-March.

More detailed traffic management schedules are expected to be made available soon for people who live and work in the region and travel this section of the highway as a part of their commute.

Construction on the fourth and final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will realign and widen the section of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden.

The highway will be twinned along the 4.8 kilometre corridor, with improvements to avalanche safety and rock fall mitigation, as well as wildlife exclusion fencing.

Major construction works will get underway in April 2021.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

