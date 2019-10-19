Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

A rendering of the new restaurant’s design. (City of Kelowna)

Plans have been released regarding the former location of Rose’s Waterfront Pub.

Cactus Club Café purchased the property last year and earlier this week it submitted development plans to the City of Kelowna that outline the form and character of the development.

The new restaurant will feature a complete redesign, ridding the yellow stucco on the exterior for more muted grey tones. It will also feature an upper and lower patio, both overlooking Okanagan Lake.

A Cactus Club is already in close proximity to the location but reports suggest the new restaurant will be a King Taps, a subsidiary of the company with just one location in Toronto.

Rose’s Waterfront Pub closed in September 2018 when the building was sold.

READ MORE: Popular Kelowna waterfront pub is closing its doors

READ MORE: Cactus Restaurants takes ownership of old Rose’s Pub

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.